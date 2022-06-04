A man was shot inside a parked car in Palmetto, police say. They don’t know why.

A man sitting in a parked car was shot around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Palmetto, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler told the Bradenton Herald Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was sitting inside a parked car with a few other people in front of businesses on Palmetto’s main street, on the 400 block of 10th Ave W., when a group of people started to shoot at the car for an unknown reason, Tyler said.

The car sped away into Bradenton to avoid the gunfire.

That’s when the victim discovered one of the bullets had hit his leg.

His injury from the gunshot is non-life-threatening, and he’s at the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and conducting witness interviews with people in the area to find clues as to why shots were fired at the car.

As of Saturday afternoon, Palmetto Police haven’t identified any suspects and don’t know why the shooting happened.

The investigation is still ongoing.