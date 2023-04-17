Man shot on Jacksonville’s northside, suspect unknown, police say

A man was shot early Monday morning on the Northside and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect.

JSO said officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the 10800 block of Harts Road, which is just west of Dunn Avenue and Interstate 95.

Officers found a man in his 20s “with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities,” JSO said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO Violent Crime and Crime Scene detectives are investigating and said “the suspect is unknown and still outstanding.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or those who wish to stay anonymous are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

