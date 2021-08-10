Man shot at Jamestown intersection

Aug. 10—JAMESTOWN — Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting of a man at an intersection in Jamestown late Sunday.

Shortly before 11:55 p.m., deputies received a report of shots fired at Main Street and Dillion Road. A man who was shot there, whose name was not released, drove himself to a local medical facility.

The man's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No further details are being released at this time, the sheriff's office reported Monday. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information call 336-641-5966.