Man shot in jaw last week on South Hill still in critical condition

Jan. 22—The man who was shot in the jaw Wednesday night on the South Hill was still in critical condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center as of Saturday night.

Spokane Police officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of 616 S. Cedar St. at about 5:40 p.m.

There, they found Scott Jerko with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police located Gary Lee Cottrill Sr., 65, minutes later. Cottrill was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remained as of Saturday night, for suspicion of first-degree assault. His bond was set at $50,000.

Court documents say Jerko confronted Cottrill over vandalism in the neighborhood as Cottrill was out for a walk, but police said Cottrill escalated it to violence.