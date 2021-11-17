Man shot in jaw names gunman in note to NYPD, travels to CA and dies, suspect could face murder charge

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A Brooklyn man accused of shooting a rival in the jaw in January could face murder charges now that the victim has died after traveling to California — because the wounded man, left unable to speak, identified his killer in a note to cops, authorities said Wednesday.

Victim Arturo Scott was inside the Lincoln Towers in East New York about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23, a day before his 42nd birthday, when he was blasted in the jaw during a dispute over drugs, according to cops.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Scott couldn’t talk because of his wound but he wrote down the name of the man who allegedly shot him: Douglas Pugh.

Pugh, who lives in the building, was arrested on Feb. 5 for attempted murder, assault and gun possession.

At some point, Scott, who was living in the Bronx, left the hospital and traveled to California. He died Aug. 13 at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood.

An autopsy conducted in California determined Scott died from complications of the gunshot wound. The NYPD was notified Tuesday his death was ruled a homicide.

Pugh, 41, is being held at Rikers Island without bail and could now face murder charges after police consult with prosecutors, police said. He has several sealed arrests on his record, plus a weapons possession arrest in 2003.

His victim had seven arrests for mostly minor offenses, including for marijuana, police said.

