Man shot by Joplin police charged with assaulting officer

Mar. 22—A 34-year-old man shot by a Joplin police officer late Saturday night has been charged with assaulting another officer and resisting arrest prior to getting shot.

Police identified the man on Tuesday as Michael C. Yarga, of Joplin, who remains in stable condition at a local hospital where he is being kept under the guard of law enforcement.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged Yarga with a felony count of third-degree assault of a special victim and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Police say Yarga was one of three pedestrians that officers contacted at 11:17 p.m. Saturday in an alley west of Connor Avenue near Ninth Street. The officers conducted computer checks of their identifications for warrants and released the two males and a female.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Yarga states that shortly after the decision to release them, Officer Daniel Lenz received notification that the woman did have a warrant for her arrest. Lenz made a radio call to Officer Garritt Pearish informing him of the warrant, and the two officers initiated a second stop of the three pedestrians.

As they did, Yarga started running with the officers in pursuit until he stopped on 10th Street near Chestnut Avenue, turned around and allegedly assaulted Pearish with pepper spray.

The affidavit states that Pearish was sprayed in the face from a distance of about three to five feet and rendered disoriented by the pain in his eyes and on his skin. According to the affidavit, he became fearful at that point that Yarga might try to take his firearm.

It was at that point apparently that Lenz shot Yarga in the abdomen.

Lenz subsequently was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's investigation of the incident. Placement of the officer on leave is the usual procedure for the Joplin Police Department in officer-involved shootings.

