Man shot in Kansas City’s East Swope Highlands neighborhood dies, according to police

A 29-year-old man has died after he was shot late Saturday night in Kansas City’s East Swope Highlands neighborhood, according to police.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Sept. 11 to the 6700 block of Manchester Avenue on a reported shooting, officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said in a statement on Friday.

Arriving officers found one adult male with gunshot wounds at the scene who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, Drake said. Around the same time, another car arrived at the hospital with another gunshot victim from the same shooting, Drake said.

Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson, the person who arrived by car, died the following day, Drake said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Drake said the persons involved have been identified by police, but no one is currently being held in custody.