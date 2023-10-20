Man shot in New Kensington, taken to hospital

A man was injured in a shooting in New Kensington Thursday afternoon, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kenneth Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

Chopper 11 was over the scene and could see police cars and several investigators in front of a home.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

