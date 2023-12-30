Man shot by Kettering police avoids jail time

A man shot by Kettering police in August and later pleaded guilty and no contest to charges is avoiding jail time.

Antonio Rose, 25, was sentenced this week to up to five years of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. This came after he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence from his indictment and no contest to one count of trespass in a habitation and aggravated menacing in a bill of information.

As part of his sentence, Rose has been ordered to complete domestic violence counseling and not have contact with the victim. He could face up to a year and a half in prison if he violates the terms.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 3 incident on Hadley Avenue, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Rose allegedly entered the Hadley Ave. apartment of a woman known to him on Aug. 3. He then allegedly attacked the woman and barricaded himself in her apartment while cutting his wrists with a knife.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police said they were dispatched to Hadley Ave. in reports of a domestic disturbance and a suicidal subject.

When they got on scene, they began giving verbal commands to Rose, who was inside the residence. When Rose rushed out the door to the closest officer, shots were fired.

Rose was shot twice and officers immediately pinned him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

In September, a grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Rose.

