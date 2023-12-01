Man shot by Kettering police pleads guilty, no contest to charges

A man shot by Kettering police in August is pleading guilty and no contest to charges.

Antonio Rose, 25, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence from his indictment and no contest to one count of trespass in a habitation and aggravated menacing in a bill of information, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this week.

The trespassing charge is a felony and the aggravated menacing charge is a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of burglary, abduction, aggravated menacing, and two counts of assault from his indictment were dismissed.

Rose is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month. He faces up to 180 days in jail for both misdemeanor counts and up to 18 months in prison for the felony charge.

He also faces up to $7,000 in fines.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 3 incident on Hadley Avenue, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Rose allegedly entered the Hadley Ave. apartment of a woman known to him and assaulted her on Aug. 3. He also allegedly barricaded himself in her apartment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police said they were dispatched to Hadley Ave. in reports of a domestic disturbance and a suicidal subject.

When they got on scene, they began giving verbal commands to Rose, who was inside the residence. When Rose rushed out the door to the closest officer, shots were fired.

Rose was shot twice and officers immediately pinned him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

Rose was taken to Kettering Health for treatment for his injuries. He was later discharged and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.