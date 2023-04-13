Man shot after kicking in door to estranged wife’s home, Oklahoma police say

An Oklahoma man was shot while violating a protective order and entering his estranged wife’s home, police said.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a home on the city’s east side around 12:30 p.m. on April 12, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a man with “at least one gunshot wound” at the scene, the release said.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, police learned the wounded man came to the home of his estranged wife, violating a protective order by doing so, police said.

He kicked in a door to the home, entered and “confronted his estranged wife and a male companion with her,” according to police.

The men got into a fight and, during the struggle, the male companion shot the woman’s husband, police said.

However, the accused shooter left the home before police arrived.

“At this time, he is a person of interest as we need to get his statement to what happened,” police said.

The husband was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the release. His condition is unknown but police said he was “responsive” at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Man tosses woman wrapped in blanket off 4th-story balcony, Oklahoma cops say

Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

Husband said he shot wife because ‘she would not shut up,’ cops say. He’s prison bound

Dad finds 11-year-old son dead as mom’s SUV found in ocean a state away, officials say