Man shot and killed

Nov. 8—HIGH POINT — A young man was shot and killed in an east High Point residence Sunday night.

Shawqueze Ingram, 29, was found dead in a house in the 1100 block of Wayside Street at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, the High Point Police Department reported.

Police released no other information about the shooting Monday morning. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Dan Sellers or call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

Ingram's death is the 19th homicide in the city in 2021. The High Point Police Department handled 14 homicides during all of 2020.

Ingram was the subject of a Facebook video that gained attention after he was arrested Sept. 16 along Chestnut Drive between W. English Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The video showed one officer hitting him several times with a baton as several officers tried to pull him away from the car and handcuff him.

Police told The High Point Enterprise on Monday that the investigation so far shows no connection between Ingram's arrest two months ago and his homicide.

