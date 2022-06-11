Man shot and killed, 1 person detained in South Memphis shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Saturday afternoon.

On Jun 11 at approximately 3:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Woodward Street.

On June 11, 2022, at 3:16 pm, Officers responded to 1317 Woodward Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers have one male detained on the scene.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

MPD also said they have one man detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

