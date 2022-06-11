Man shot and killed, 1 person detained in South Memphis shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Saturday afternoon.

On Jun 11 at approximately 3:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Woodward Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

MPD also said they have one man detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories