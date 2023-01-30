Man who shot, killed 78-year-old LaGrange storekeeper in 2020 sentenced to life in prison

The man who officials said shot and killed 78-year-old Patricia Underwood in 2020 as he and another man fought outside her store was convicted and sentenced on Jan. 27.

Andreco Darnell Parham, 38, of Meriwether County faced the following charges: felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and three counts of use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of another felony.

Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger sentenced Parham to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by an additional 45 years in prison.

It was nearly three years ago on Feb. 14, 2020 when officials said Parham and another man got into a fight outside of Underwood’s tiny corner store, Pat’s Corner Store, on Union Street.

Police said Parham fired a gun and the stray bullet went through a window, hitting and killing Underwood.

In 2020, Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with loved ones of Underwood who said she was a loving lady, always concerned about others.

“She was a person concerned about family. She asked about your children. She asked about your grandchildren,” city councilman and friend W.T. Edmonson said.

