Man shot and killed aboard King County Metro bus in Kent

A man is dead after a shooting aboard a King County Metro bus in Kent Friday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., officers with the Kent Police Department responded to a 911 report of a shooting on a bus near the 200 block of Central Avenue South near Kent Station.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot and had gotten off the bus.

Officers and medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man with minor injuries told police he had been assaulted by the 29-year-old man.

Detectives believe the 29-year-old man got on the bus and got into a fight with the 35-year-old man, and during the altercation, the 29-year-old man was shot.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fight.

The relationship between the two men is currently unknown.