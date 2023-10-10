Man shot, killed in the airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the airport area Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Sunray Drive at 6:10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says no suspect information was given. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

