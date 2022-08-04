Man shot, killed after allegedly brandishing a weapon near Utah-Arizona port of entry

A St. George police vehicle parked on the side of a road on a sunny day.

A male suspect was shot and killed Wednesday after law enforcement arrived near the Port of Entry at the Utah-Arizona border where he was reportedly acting erratically and brandishing a weapon.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle near the Port of Entry at about 7:30 a.m. and found the man there, according to a release from the St. George Police Department, which responded as well to the incident. Officers set up containment positions while asking for assistance from local agencies and crisis management teams.

SGPD officers arrived with a crisis negotiator and established communication with the suspect but they were unable to "deescalate the situation", according to the release, and the man was shot and killed by officers.

No further details on the incident were immediately available. The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force was assigned to investigate the shooting. The man was not identified and no information on the officers who participated in the shooting was released.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Man shot, killed after allegedly brandishing a weapon near I-15