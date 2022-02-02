Man shot, killed after he allegedly pulled gun during WFPD traffic stop

A man was shot and killed after a traffic stop turned deadly Tuesday night near the Lawrence Road Walmart.

Around 8:40 p.m., Wichita Falls Police officers spotted a man leaving the Walmart that they knew had warrants for his arrest.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the car when the suspect, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat, pulled out a weapon.

WFPD officers returned fire at the suspect, killing him and wounding the female driver of the vehicle.

The man was dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple WFPD officers and some Wichita County officials were on scene. The investigation is expected to continue for most of the night, said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD public information officer.

No information about the deceased individual was released Tuesday. WFPD said they expect to have some more information they can release to the public tomorrow.

