Man shot and killed on Amtrak in Lee’s Summit was from Independence, police say

The victim in a shooting on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit Friday night has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Independence.

Police were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station in Independence where they found the victim, Richie T. Aaron Jr., said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Aaron was shot while the train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station near 3rd and Main, police said at the time.

In an update shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Depue said police were still working to build a timeline of what led up to the shooting.

However, police did learn there were not “a large number of passengers” in the train car, and those on board “did not immediately recognize that a person had been shot,” Depue said in the afternoon update.

After the shooting, the train traveled north to Independence where Aaron was treated, but pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was also riding the train, fled the locomotive in Lee’s Summit after the shooting, police said.

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed.