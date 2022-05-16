Man shot and killed, another wounded in Hartford

An East Hartford man was shot and killed and another man was shot and wounded Sunday in Hartford, police said.

Police identified the deceased victim as Jaime Holmes, 30, of 380 Park Ave.

Officers responded to the area of Washington Street at New Britain Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot, department spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Police found a man who was shot and wounded inside 451 Washington St. Boisvert said. The victim, also age 30, was in critical condition, Boisvert said.

While providing aid to that man, officers were alerted to a second victim inside the building and found Holmes in a third-floor apartment, police said. Boisvert could not be reached immediately Monday about how the shootings might be related.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

