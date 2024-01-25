A man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Miami, police say

Miami police said they found a man shot to death Thursday morning at a three-story apartment building just east of Miami International Airport.

Around 6:23 a.m., Miami officers went to 4271 NW South Tamiami Canal in response to a shooting, and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who lives in the area told Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami that she was helping her son prepare to go to school when she heard several shots.

The woman said she saw two men, wearing face masks and hoods, standing near the body before they ran away from the apartment’s parking lot.

