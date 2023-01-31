Man shot and killed in Apopka, deputies say

A man died after he was shot Monday night in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue and discovered a shooting victim who died at that location, investigators said.

OCSO did not release the man’s name but said he was in his 30s.

At last report, sheriff’s detectives had no information to release about possible suspects in the case.

