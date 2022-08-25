Man shot, killed by Appleton police identified; officers involved in shooting named

APPLETON - The man shot and killed by Appleton police Aug. 12 has been identified as 29-year-old Daniel Pesavento, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday.

The DCI also named Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman as the police officers who shot Pesavanto.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue at about 7:22 p.m. They confronted Pesavento, who had a handgun.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Pesavento, but Rudebeck and Shuman later shot him, according to a DCI statement. The statement didn't have any other details about what led to the shooting or what happened during the incident.

Pesavento was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Rudebeck and Shuman, who each have five years' experience as police officers, have been placed on administrative leave, per Appleton Police Department policy.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage and witness cell phone video footage captured parts of the incident, the DCI said

The DCI is leading the investigation, assisted by the Department of Justice's Office of Crime Victim Services, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office. The DCI will give the results of the investigation to the Outagamie County district attorney.

Rebecca Loroff covers breaking news for the USA Today Network - Wisconsin. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton man shot, killed by police identified; officers named