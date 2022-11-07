Man shot, killed after argument at north Charlotte home, CMPD major says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said someone was shot and killed after an argument in north Charlotte Monday morning.

Investigators said it happened on Drury Drive, off of West Craighead Road. CMPD Major Ryan Butler told Channel 9′s Dan Matics two people were standing in the front yard of a home when they got into an argument.

ALSO READ: ‘He had so much to live for’: 4-year-old boy shot, killed; dad arrested, CMPD says

Butler said that escalated, ending in gunfire. As a result, he said a man in his early 30s was shot and died at the scene.

CMPD alerted residents through its app around 9 a.m. Monday about the investigation.

Detectives are looking for witnesses to the shooting as well as video evidence. Butler told Matics there’s “still a lot to go through” in terms of physical evidence.

They are working to notify the victim’s family of his death and have identified a suspect of interest, Butler said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Family: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting was a coach, father of 3)