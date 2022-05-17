Man shot, killed in argument at southwest IRC home; detectives question suspected shooter

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Detectives said they arrested the person suspected of shooting and killing a man in an argument at what was described as a large gathering at a Fifth Place Southwest home Monday night, a Sheriff’s Office official said.

Deputies went to the 700 block of Fifth Place Southwest shortly after 9:30 p.m. when emergency dispatchers heard a disturbance in an open 911 call before the line was disconnected, said Capt. Pat White, with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division.

A man was shot and killed at home during what officials said was an argument in a large gathering at a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest, where deputies and crime scene investigators were gathered late Monday, May 16, 2022.

White said a local man had been shot and killed, but said the agency was not releasing his name until family members had been notified of his death.

At 11:45 p.m. groups of people were still gathered near the cordoned-off area outside the home where roughly five sheriff’s office vehicles and a crime scene van were parked on the southwest corner of Fifth Place Southwest and SIxth Avenue Southwest.

White said detectives would work there into the early morning interviewing some among what he said was an “extremely large amount people” gathered at the residence.

Detectives apprehended and questioned one person in connection to the shooting death of a local man in what an Indian River County Sheriff's Office official said was an argument during a gathering at a home in the 700 block of 5th Place Southwest late Monday, May 17, 2022.

After arriving at the home, White said deputies learned of the shooting from people there who told them someone had been shot in an argument during what he said was “some sort of gathering” at the residence.

Although late Monday he said, “we do believe (the) suspect (is) in custody,” he said the agency was not releasing any identifying information about the person being questioned as the suspect.

This story will be updated.

More: Search continues for Indian River County man last seen April 29 at Vero Beach convenience stores

More: Seafood festival worker in Vero Beach searched for propane leak shortly before Saturday explosion

More: Vero Lakes Estate man indicted by grand jury in 2021 shooting death of ‘close friend’

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man shot, killed in argument at southwest IRC home; detectives question suspected shooter