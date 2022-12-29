Man shot and killed in Athens Wednesday afternoon

Dec. 28—Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson issued the following statement regarding a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 3:30, the Athens Police Department received a call that a person had been shot in the 2000 block of Aretha Drive. When officers arrived they found Cameron Oshai Whitt,29, had been shot. Whitt was transported by ambulance to Athens Limestone Hospital where he passed away.

Tonight Investigators arrested Jordan Laron Turner for murder. Turner is 20 years old and lives at 2109 Aretha Street here in Athens. Turner was booked at the police department and has been transferred to the LimestoneCounty Detention Center. We are asking anyone who has any information about this case to call Lt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700. The investigation into this case will continue for several days.

I would also like to thank the Limestone County Sheriff's office for their assistance in this case. No other information is available to release at this time.