Man is shot and killed after attacking his disabled dad, Georgia police say

A 911 call about a man attacking his dad led to a deadly shooting in south Georgia, state investigators said.

Bulloch County deputies responded at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, to a mobile home park on Bird Road in Statesboro, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate the incident involving Jules Robert Lee, 32.

Deputies arrived to find Lee’s father, who has a disability, with “visible injuries,” according to a news release. Emergency responders treated him at the scene.

Authorities said Lee resisted when deputies tried to arrest him. A scuffle ensued and deputies used Tasers to try to subdue him, though it didn’t work.

Lee then drew his gun and fired at the deputies, investigators said. Both deputies shot back, hitting him. Lee was taken to a hospital where he died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Bulloch County is about 50 miles northwest of Savannah.

