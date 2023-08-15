Man shot and killed in Atwater after allegedly pointing gun at officer, police say

Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during an officer involved shooting in Atwater on Sunday.

An Atwater police officer has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer Sunday evening, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador. At about 6:30 p.m., the police department was conducting a stolen property investigation in the 1000 block of Fairway Drive.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle described as a Silver Dodge Durango, was observed in the area and officers attempted a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit to the area of Kelso and Nashua streets where the Dodge crashed into a parked car at an apartment complex.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran from officers through the apartment complex in the 5000 block of Crest Road. Officers pursued the male suspect on foot. During the chase, the man pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, according to Salvador.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador releases information during a news conference regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Police said the suspect was shot and killed by the officer Sunday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officer during a foot chase.

The officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect. First responders attempted life saving efforts but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a firearm during the investigation. According to Salvador, the incident was captured on the officers body worn camera and the footage will eventually be released in accordance with state law.

Salvador said the officer involved in the shooting death has been placed on administrative leave per department policy and the case has been turned over to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Atwater Police Department is committed with cooperating with this investigation in any way possible,” said Salvador.

Authorities declined to comment on the age of the suspect or how long the officer has been with the Atwater Police Department.

“I’m not going to release any information regarding the officer at this time, that will come at a later briefing,” Salvador said.

According to Salvador, no officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador releases information during a news conference regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Police said the suspect was shot and killed by the officer Sunday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officer during a foot chase.