Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 Block of Auburn Way North shortly before 9 a.m.

Auburn police found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. Officers tried to revive the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“APD is looking into a potential suspect, but that person is not currently in custody,” the police department said on its Facebook page.

Police believe there is no threat to the community.