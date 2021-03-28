Man shot, killed at Austell Road RaceTrac

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 28—A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a car at an Austell-area RaceTrac on Saturday, according to a Cobb County Police Department news release.

Brian Lamar Sclafford-Clemons, 37, was found shot by police and taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. An 8-year-old child in the back seat was not shot but was treated for minor injuries from debris, the release said.

The incident occurred at the RaceTrac on Austell Road at Elmwood Drive. CCPD responded at approximately 2:42 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. There, they found Sclafford-Clemons in a car that had been shot numerous times.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at (770) 499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

