Fatal shooting occurred near the Clark gas station on South Howell Ave. in Bay View

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide Friday morning in Bay View.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 300 block of East Smith Street, which is near the Clark gas station on South Howell Avenue.

A 58-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man shot and killed in Bay View, Milwaukee police say