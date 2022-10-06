Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries in the front yard.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the neighborhood and saw several police units surrounding the home as they continued their investigation.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

