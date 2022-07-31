Man shot, killed in broad daylight outside Atlanta grocery store, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a homicide near an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators learned that the shooting happened more than four miles away near Tanner’s Corner Grocery at 828 McDonough Blvd. SE.
Homicide detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
Details on possible suspects have not been released.
