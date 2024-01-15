Man shot and killed on Brooklyn subway train

A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting on a Brooklyn subway train on Sunday, police said.

The victim was on a No. 3 train rumbling toward the Franklin Ave.-Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights when shots rang out around 8:15 p.m., cops said.

The man was shot in the back and shoulder and the gunman took off, leaving the mortally wounded man on the train.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the gunman.