Man shot, killed in Butler County; neighbor arrested

WHIO Staff

One person is dead after a shooting in Butler County Saturday.

Crews were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Chapel Road in Morgan Township, near the Indiana state line.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Later that day, detectives arrested Austin Combs, 26, and charged him with Murder.

Combs was described as a neighbor of the victim.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.




