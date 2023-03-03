Man shot and killed in Butler home; Suspect in custody

State police in Butler are investigating the shooting death of a Venango County man.

Troopers were sent to 129 East Main Street, Eau Claire Borough, around 7:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Seth Thomas Gooden Smith, 28, of Polk, had been shot several times, according to a report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Dakota Brent Hughes, 23, of Eau Claire, was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide and related offenses, troopers said. He was placed in the Butler County Jail.

No other information was provided.