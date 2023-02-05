Man shot and killed in his car, another wounded in East St. Louis

A man was shot and killed and a passenger in his vehicle was wounded in a shooting in East St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Jamal K. Billups of the 1500 block of North 49th Street in Washington Park.

The injured passenger’s name has not been released. That person was transported to a hospital and their condition is not known.

Illinois State Police said the shooting occurred at 18th and Missouri Avenue at about 2:07 p.m.

“One man was found deceased and another suffering from gunshot wounds were located inside of a vehicle at the intersection of 18 street st Missouri,” according to a release a press.

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.