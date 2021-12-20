Man shot and killed in Central Florida parking lot, police say

Central Florida authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot.

Longwood officials said the man was killed near Ronald Regan Blvd. and Evergreen Ave. Sunday night just after 9 p.m., according to the Longwood Police Department.

Officer said they were responding to a call they received about gunshots in the area.

They arrived on the scene to find 19-year-old Jameson Laguerre, of Orlando, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the press release.

Laguerre died at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim was standing next to his car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and shot the victim.

Longwood police officers are still investigating.