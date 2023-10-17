Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Tuesday morning has been identified as 39-year-old William Carney.
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Tuesday morning has been identified as 39-year-old William Carney.
It's not an easy week to drop players with six teams on bye and navigating injuries, but Jennifer Eakins still has some names you might be better off without.
September's better than expected retail sales report could have upside risks to inflation.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movements in my rankings.
Patreon is acquiring Los Angeles-based livestream ticketed event platform Moment, the company announced on Tuesday. Patreon says the acquisition will give creators on its platform a new way to share their content through ticketed digital experiences. Launched in 2019, Moment was founded by Arjun Mehta, Nigel Egrari and Shray Bansal.
India is set to take its space activities to new levels by sending its first astronaut to the moon by 2040 — the obvious but ambitious move after the successful landing of its lunar probe Chandrayaan-3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the space department to set up the country's native space station called 'Bhartiya Antariksha Station' (Hindi translation of Indian Space Station) by 2035, and send the first Indian astronaut to the moon five years later, the government said on Tuesday. Initially, India aimed to have its own space station in 2022 that would be operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Morris, 33, and Hurd, 36, met collaborating on a song in 2013. They separated earlier this month, according to documents.
Salted, a company that builds quick-serve restaurant brands, secured $14 million in Series B funding. The funds will accelerate what CEO Jeff Appelbaum says is the company’s vision to have “thousands of locations” over the next few years. The Los Angeles-based company has created six brands since the company was founded in 2014, including moonbowls (Korean cuisine), Cauliflower Pizza and lulubowls (Hawaiian-inspired dishes).
You can switch car insurance companies at any time. Here are the steps to follow, plus pros and cons to consider.
Homebuilder pessimism deepened this month as mortgage rates reached 23-year highs.
Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.
Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.
Saturday's India-Pakistan cricket match set the global on-demand streaming record with 35 million concurrent viewers.
Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.
Tom Sandoval went looking for self-punishment on 'Special Forces" and found it, smack in the kisser.
“Mamas are so special. We're very blessed to have them,” Reba said sweetly, as she and contestant Dylan Carter shared stories about their late mothers.
Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury.
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.