Man shot and killed on Christmas Day near Raytown Road in Kansas City, police say

A man was shot and killed near East 49th Street and Raytown Road on Christmas Day, Kansas City police said.

After receiving a call about gunshots at 11:45 a.m., police found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by bullets, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man who appeared to have been shot. EMS workers declared him dead at the scene.

Police think someone in another vehicle fired shots and then left the scene.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.