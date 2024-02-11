Man shot, killed in city's Tioga section
Police say they found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound behind the right ear.
Police say they found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound behind the right ear.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
Beer giants spend big on Super Bowl ads in a bid to revive sales.
If winter has chapped your lips, this salve promises to soothe and smooth your smackers.
The last time Kentucky lost three home games in a row was Pat Riley's senior year.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Experts reasoned that a large refund amounts to an interest-free loan to the government.
Afif recorded a hat trick of penalties as Qatar claimed its second straight title.
Experts said that knowing how much money you have saved impacts everything else about retirement readiness.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
You can even grab a pair of cozy shearling boots for just $105. It's wild!
Oregon may soon become the latest state to pass right-to-repair legislation. Last month, Google lent its support in an open letter, calling Senate Bill 1596 “a compelling model for other states to follow.” The bill, sponsored by a sextet of state senators and representatives, was inspired in part by California SB 244, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in October.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Save over $100 on tons of gorgeous baubles to make this V-Day special.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with finds from Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Ugg and more.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and Le Creuset.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
Capital One's variety of consumer and business financial products, educational resources, and credit tools make it a great banking option. Read our full Capital One review.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Yahoo Entertainment it's "amazing" that Taylor Swift has brought new fans to the NFL, "especially younger girls are now more into football."
Meet your new favorite travel companion: This sleek wallet will keep you organized at all times.