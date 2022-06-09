Man shot, killed after confrontation near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix

A man was shot and killed after a confrontation Wednesday near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, according to Phoenix police.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wounds outside a restaurant, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The identity of the man, who police said was in his early 30s, was not released.

Witnesses told police the shooter left the area on foot. An air unit and officers conducted a search but didn't find leads.

The shooter was believed to be a man in his late 20s, according to police. Police did not release any further identifying details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Because of the investigation, Bell Road would remain closed in both directions between I-17 and 29th Avenue for "the next few hours," police said.

Bell Road will be closed from I-17 to 29th Avenue in both directions due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area for the next several hours. Vehicles exiting the I-17 Bell Road exits will be directed to the east. pic.twitter.com/VsK7EtgdRf — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed after confrontation near Interstate 17 in Phoenix