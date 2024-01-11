Man shot, killed in confrontation with police outside Sioux City casino

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting death by Sioux CIty police of a man outside the Hard Rock Casino.

SIOUX CITY — Police shot to death a man who rammed two police vehicles with a truck and then used a chain to swing a metal object at officers outside a Sioux City casino, Iowa authorities said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the man as 55-year-old Salvador Perez-Garcia of Sioux City. It did not provide the names of the officers, both of whom are on leave pending an investigation by the DCI.

The agency said a Sioux City officer was parked in a patrol vehicle inside a garage at the Hard Rock Casino around 4 a.m. Monday when a white truck rammed it head-on.

Other officers arrived at the scene as the truck exited the garage and rammed a second patrol vehicle head-on, the DCI said in a news release. Perez-Garcia emerged from the truck “swinging a length of chain with an affixed metal object in an aggressive, threatening manner,” the agency said.

Officers tried but failed to calm him and take away the weapon, the DCI said. When Perez-Garcia continued to approach the officers while swinging the object, they shot him, the DCI said.

Perez-Garcia died at the scene.

One officer was treated for injuries sustained when the truck hit his patrol vehicle, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Sioux City Journal.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man dies after Sioux City officers shoot him outside casino