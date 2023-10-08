Man shot, killed at a Cordova lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Cordova bar early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting at Xperience Kitchen & Cocktails, formerly known as Mugshots Bar & Lounge, just after 2 a.m.

A man was located at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One where he was pronounced dead, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

