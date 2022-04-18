Man shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex

DeKalb County police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Sunday night.

Officers say they responded to the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road at 10:46 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Investigators say that when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who appears to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They say he was already dead by the time they arrived.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police.

