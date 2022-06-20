Man shot and killed at Delridge homeless camp

A man is dead after an overnight shooting at an encampment in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 12:20 a.m. Monday reporting someone had been shot at a homeless camp near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street.

Officers arrived and found a man with significant injuries. Medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the crime scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.