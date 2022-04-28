Man shot, killed by deputies in Target parking lot

A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting outside of Target.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Target on U.S. 192 near Vineland Road in Osceola County.

Video from around 8 p.m. Wednesday showed an extremely busy scene in the parking lot.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were involved in the shooting and a suspect is dead.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said his deputies are “fine” this morning.

The investigation will be turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

We’re working to find out who the suspect and deputies are and to get body camera video of what happened before the shots were fired.

