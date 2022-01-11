Man shot, killed by deputy outside Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga

An unidentified man was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops near Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisting a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Operation around 2 p.m. Monday when they made contact with the suspect in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

The suspect initially refused to exit the vehicle. When he did, he was armed with a knife and advanced on the deputies who shot the man, Rodriquez said.

Deputies and medical personnel rendered medical aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries occurred and the investigation is continuing.

At 3:51 p.m. that day, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department took to Twitter to announce, “Rancho Cucamonga Police activity is underway in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop, at Victoria Gardens.”

The tweet continued by saying the incident was confined to the parking area and did not occur inside the store, to please use caution in the area, and more details would be released when they become available.

On Monday, the SBC Sheriff-Coroner’s office had not revealed information on any deceased person near where the shooting occurred.

