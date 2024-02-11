Man shot and killed after dispute in SW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Cleveland Ave in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was then pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation determined this was the result of a dispute with a woman in the home.

Police did not identify any suspects.

The unidentified man was taken to Fulton County Jail.

Police are still investigating this incident.

