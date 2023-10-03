Man shot and killed, Dodge Hellcat stolen in Fayetteville early Tuesday

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday when he was confronted in his vehicle on B Street by a gunman who then stole his car, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 200 block of B Street, between Person and School streets, at 12:36 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After the shooting, the killer drove off in the victim's white and black Dodge Challenger Hellcat, possibly taking with him a passenger who was in the vehicle during the shooting, police said.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at 910-705-2093. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

